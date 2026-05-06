President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning to tease either an end to the Iran war or new intense bombing, depending on how a new agreement plays out.

Trump said if a new agreement pans out, the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through, will open and the war will have come to a close.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Tuesday that Iran has been targeting and charging tolls to ships in the Strait amid a shaky ceasefire.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president wrote.

Axios Global Affairs Correspondent Barak Ravid reported on Wednesday, citing two administration officials, that the White House believes it’s “getting close to an agreement with Iran on the one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations.”

An agreement reportedly hasn’t officially been made, but Ravid reported this is the closest Iran and U.S. officials have come to a deal after multiple rounds of negotiations.

Rubio warned Iran on Tuesday not to “test the will” of Trump, warning “economic collapse” will hit them if they continue targeting ships in the Strait and dragging out negotiations.

“They really should not test the will of the United States, at least not under President Donald Trump,” he said. “He has proven time and again that he will back up what he says and if they test him, ultimately they will lose, the hard way, the easy way, the long way, the short way, they will lose.”

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