Baby Yoda has conquered the internet, that seems to be a clear fact.

The cute green critter has popped up every week without fail as a new episode of The Mandalorian is released to provide more Baby Yoda content. But if you don’t have Disney+ you may not understand what Baby Yoda is all about.

So is this like a Star Wars thing? I don’t remember a baby Yoda in the movies

Yep. And it’s because the character debuted in The Mandalorian, which is exclusively streaming on Disney+ – Disney’s answer to Netflix. Baby Yoda only debuted a few weeks ago when Disney+ launched in early November.

Wait so who’s this Mandalorian?

The Mandalorian is the main character of this series, and we don’t know his name as of yet. We don’t actually know what Baby Yoda’s name is either if you’ve been keeping up with the show.

So it isn’t Yoda?

Probably not, given that Yoda died in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (spoilers for a movie you should have seen by now). He’s just called “The Child” in the show and his only clear link to Yoda is that they seem to be the same alien species.

So what does Baby Yoda do in the show?

Not much, given that he’s essentially a baby (he does some stuff but that’s a spoiler). It’s technically a spoiler to even discuss the character’s existence, but the Internet has clearly ruined that for you if you’re looking for your explainer on a media and politics website.

Backtracking, so who is the Mandalorian?

So it’s complicated, but from what we see in the show he’s an orphan who was taken in by a group of space warriors known as Mandalorians, who come from their home world of the planet Mandalore. The most famous Mandalorian is Boba Fett from the original Star Wars movies although there is a debate in the Star Wars canon about whether Boba Fett and his father Jango Fett are truly Mandalorians–

OK, please stop.

Right, basically The Mandalorian is bounty hunter with a cool suit of armor and blasters wandering the galaxy like a lone wolf, but now he’s become the protector of Baby Yoda. Better?

Yep. So why is Baby Yoda so big on the internet?

Probably because Baby Yoda is very cute and does cute things throughout the show. Take a look at some examples.

Official concept art from Chapter 2 of #TheMandalorian by Christian Alzmann (1/9) pic.twitter.com/l96IuQHMHe — Star Wars (@starwars) November 21, 2019

This Is #BabyYoda. He Only Appears Once Every 1,313 Years…….

………………….

If U Reblog His Picture In The Next 50 Seconds U Will Have Good Luck And Fortune For The REst Of Your Life…………………

………………

If U Do Not Reblog U Will Upset #TheBaby pic.twitter.com/s0MezqjNeV — Shelby Young (@shelby_young) November 27, 2019

Cute. So this is popular stuff on the web?

Yep. There was a minor kerfuffle when Disney had sites take down GIFs of Baby Yoda, but that has since been reversed.

What if I want to watch Baby Yoda on screen?

You probably have to subscribe to Disney+, since new episodes of The Mandalorian air every week through the end of the month. There may be more Baby Yoda in the future, as show creator Jon Favreau has confirmed work on season 2 has begun.

View this post on Instagram Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian season 2 A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Nov 13, 2019 at 1:23pm PST



Sounds expensive to subscribe to another streaming platform, I already have Netflix.

Look, I don’t know what to tell you. You can lurk around on Twitter for Baby Yoda content then.

