Amber Heard Breaks Down on Stand Describing How Depp Allegedly ‘Shoved His Fingers Inside Me’ Looking for Cocaine

Amber Heard broke down in tears while describing an alleged incident where Johnny Depp “shoved his fingers inside” of her looking for cocaine.

“He’s like grabbing my breasts, he’s touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off and then, he — proceeds to do a cavity search,” Heard said while on the stand Wednesday, breaking down into tears. “He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke.”

Heard was recounting an alleged incident that occurred when she took a trip with Depp to a “fancy trailer park” in Joshua Tree, where the two took MDMA with a female acquaintance.

Depp allegedly reacted violently towards the woman, grabbing her wrist and threatening to break it, as he suspected Heard was having an affair with her.

In an attempt to cool Depp down, Heard said that she took him back to their trailer, where he allegedly ripped off her clothes and conducted a “cavity search” after accusing her of hiding drugs.

“He was telling me, we’re going to conduct a cavity search, like just shoved his fingers inside of me,” she said, continuing to cry. “I just stood there staring at the stupid light. I didn’t know what to do, I just stood there while he did that. He twisted his fingers around.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. While Heard never named Depp in the column, she heavily implied that Depp abused her throughout their marriage.

Heard later filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

Depp had previously lost a libel case against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun in 2020, as the British High Court ruled that the claim Depp was a “wife-beater” was “substantially true.”

The actor’s team rested their case Tuesday after the fourth week of proceedings, prompting the defense case to begin Tuesday afternoon with forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes.

Hughes, hired by Heard’s legal team, largely refuted a previous testimony by Dr. Shannon Gray, a psychologist called by Depp’s attorneys, disagreeing with Gray’s evaluation of Heard’s mental health.

While Gray testified that she diagnosed Heard with borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, denying that the actress showed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, Hughes said quite the opposite.

“In order to meet criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder, you have to have an actual cause,” Hughes said. “It’s one of the few diagnoses diagnostic entities that we have to have a cause for, and the cause was the intimate partner violence by Mr. Depp.”

