Amy Schumer Received So Many Death Threats Over Oscars Kirsten Dunst Joke That Secret Service Was Called

Comedian Amy Schumer reveals she received so many death threats following her jokes at the Oscars that the Secret Service and Los Angeles Police Department reached out to her.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, Schumer discussed the aftermath of the infamous 2022 Oscars was far more dramatic than just the fallout from the Will Smith slap.

“To be honest, I did reach out to people I was going to joke about before to make sure it was ok with them,” Schumer said. “Because I’ve been burned too many times. I didn’t want the camera cutting to someone who looked sad.”

Schumer said she cleared her jokes with Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Will Smith, Leo Dicaprio, and Kirsten Dunst.

“I did a bit with Kirsten and Jesse Plemons. That was completely orchestrated, we talked before hand,” Schumer said. “The joke was that I was pretending she was a seat filler and we all worked that out together. I got death threats.”

She continued, “The Secret Service reached out to me. They were so bad that the Secret Service reached out to me about that bit. I’m like ‘oh, I think you have the wrong number this is Amy not Will’ and it was like ‘no you are getting death threats.'”

“Not that I want Will to get death threats but — the misogyny is unbelievable!” said Schumer.

Host Howard Stern chimed in saying, “Wait, I’m not understanding. Why did you get death threats?”

Schumer clarified, “Because they were like ‘you can’t — who do you think you are to disrespect Kirsten Dunst like that?'”

“The Secret Service?” Stern questioned.

“The Secret Service and the LAPD, ’cause it was that bad. They were that serious and that many,” she said. “They called me and were like ‘did you make fun of Kirsten Dunst at the Oscars?’ and I was like ‘Yes’. But she was really nice and her and Jesse are the coolest.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com