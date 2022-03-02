Andy Cohen named Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) as his “Jackhole of the Day” on Tuesday, lambasting him for proposing a slew of anti-transgender orders in his state.

“You might have heard that the governor recently ordered that parents of transgender children who give their kids gender-affirming care should be investigated for child abuse,” Cohen said, focusing on Abbott’s order instructing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate examples of gender-affirming care among youths in the state.

The host went on to tell viewers that at least one family with a transgender child is “already being investigated” per the governor’s order.

“This order goes against the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and everyone who knows that gender-affirming care reduces emotional distress and the risk of suicide in kids who identify as transgender,” he continued.

“I can’t believe I have to say this, but there is nothing pro-family about denying children medical care and threatening to rip them from their homes and families.”

Cohen then addressed Texas’ transgender youth directly, saying, “You belong and I stand with you,” before offering far harsher words to Abbott.

“To Governor Abbott, picking on vulnerable children in an election year does not make you a leader, it makes you a bully,” he said, adding, “Texas, the best way to stand up to this bully is to vote like your life depends on it. Because for a lot of transgender kids in Texas, it does.”

Watch above, via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

