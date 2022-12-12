Anti-Semitism Watchdog Names Kanye West ‘Antisemite of the Year’

An anti-Semitism watchdog has named disgraced rapper Kanye West the “Antisemite of the Year.”

StopAntisemitism announced its annual selection on Sunday.

“Kanye West’s threats of violence, hateful conduct and hate speech all led him to winning this year’s title,” said the organization in a video announcing the pick.

Kanye West named 2022 Antisemite of the Year pic.twitter.com/Fk53RaENNw — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 11, 2022

In an Oct. 8 tweet, West, who has been dropped by Adidas and others, threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

In a comment that was edited out of an interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, West said, “I prefer my kids knew Hannukah from Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering.” This echoed, as StopAntisemitism put it, “referencing antisemitic tropes of Jewish greed and obsessions of money.”

West parroted the anti-Semitic tropes of Jewish control of the media and Hollywood when he messaged fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten of influence me.”

West, alongside white nationalist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes, dined with former President Donald Trump last month. West and Fuentes appeared on InfoWars with host Alex Jones in what was a show of anti-Semitism and West expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler. It was a show full of anti-Semitism.

Following the show, West tweeted an image of a Jewish star with a swastika inside it. Twitter owner Elon Musk suspended him soon after that.

Appearing on Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ podcast, West said, “Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. And stop trying to force it on other people.”

“Mazel Tov Kanye West for propagating the most Jew-hatred in 2022 and winning this year’s dishonor,” stated StopAntisemitism in the video.

