WATCH: Kanye’s Bizarre Comments About Jews and ‘Fake Children’ Reportedly Edited Out of Tucker Interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before airing his pre-taped interview with Kanye West last week, Tucker Carlson made the case in a monologue that the troubled rapper and designer is not, as his many critics claim, crazy.

“Is West crazy?” Carlson asked. “You can judge for yourself as you watch what we are about to show you. He has his own ideas… But crazy? That was not our conclusion.”

The interview that Carlson aired included some bizarre claims, and some anti-Semitic dog whistles, but Carlson concluded at the end that West was eminently sensible — particularly when it came to his support for former President Donald Trump.

But the interview was also, apparently, heavily-edited.

Vice reported Tuesday it had obtained several moments from the interview that were edited out which show West to be far more unhinged than the man who appeared across two nights on Fox News.

The reported comments include West making apparently anti-Semitic comments. According to Vice:

At another point, when complaining that his children are going to a school that celebrates Kwanzaa, Ye added, “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering.” (The belief that Jews control the financial system is one of the oldest and most deeply-rooted antisemitic claims. It’s unclear if that’s what he meant by “financial engineering,” a term generally associated with the creation of exotic financial instruments.) In one more aside, Ye told Carlson that he was going to be “the first Latino president.” That statement was aired, but it was followed by something that wasn’t. “I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them,” he told Carlson. “I trust them more than—” he paused. “I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.” (Carlson did not ask which businessmen those might be.)

It should not have surprised Carlson, after that interview, when West spewed a series of anti-Semitic comments throughout the weekend, getting himself suspended from Instagram and Twitter.

Carlson did not address those comments — which included West declaring war on Jewish people — on his show Monday night, though he continued to celebrate the Trump-supporting rapper.

West also floated a bizarre theory in the unaired comments that “fake children” were placed in his home to “sexualize” his own kids. Per Vice:

“I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” he told Carlson. He referred to the “so-called son” of an associate, seemingly to imply the child was fake. “We don’t, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?” (Ye has spoken frequently about living with bipolar disorder and experiencing manic episodes. In 2019, he discussed how he experiences these with David Letterman, telling him, “When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything, everyone. This is my experience, other people have different experiences. Everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy.”)

He also suggested that Virgil Abloh, his longtime friend and collaborator who died of cancer last year, was “killed” by his employer Louis Vuitton.

All of those were seemingly scrubbed from the Carlson interview. West, who has spoken at length about his mental health and bipolar disorder, was given a large platform to speak about his views on a news network. The extreme and paranoid conspiracy theories were apparently edited out, while the views that Carlson approved of were kept in, and Carlson presented his guest as an eminently reasonable thinker across two nights on Fox.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full Vice piece here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com