Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Apologize for Character Defenses of Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson: ‘We Are Aware of the Pain’

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis released an apology video acknowledging the blowback they received for their defenses of Danny Masterson while he was on trial.

The married couple stared on That 70’s Show with Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week on two convictions of rape. In the immediate fallout of Masterson’s sentence, court documents revealed that Kutcher and Kunis were among those who wrote letters to the judge presiding over the case in order to defend Masterson’s character.

“As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me. He’s an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being,” Kutcher wrote in his letter. Kunis, in her letter, said “[Masterson’s] unwavering commitment to being an exceptional older brother figure to me has had a transformative impact on my life, instilling in me a sense of self-belief and encouraging me to aim for greatness, but all while maintaining a sense of humility.”

The letters drew significant outrage in the days that followed, and on Saturday, Kutcher and Kunis got on Instagram to address the uproar and insist they did not intend to devalue the accusations behind Masterson’s conviction.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said. “A couple months ago, Danny’s family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration, relative to the sentencing…They were intended for the judge to read, not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we are sorry if that has taken place.”

“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” Kunis added. “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling… Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or rape.”

Following the apology video’s release, there were many who saw it as a disingenuous form of damage control. Among those who were not impressed included journalist Yashar Ali and actress Christina Ricci.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis just posted this video, with heavily lawyered language, in response to the reaction to their writing letters on behalf of Danny Masterson. It’s important to note that the letters weren’t just character letters you’d write for a friend. The… pic.twitter.com/DegzlcNXXv — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2023

Jane Doe #1 aka Jen B, one of the women Danny Masterson was convicted of raping, just texted me her reaction to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' video: "This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of… https://t.co/2S9IwA6n5k — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2023

Christina Ricci in response to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s decision to write letters on behalf of Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/IBd68JVAA3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 10, 2023

You don’t support survivors if you low key support their abusers privately. https://t.co/1Pm4l4QgGO — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) September 9, 2023

For what it’s worth, nobody needs Hollywood actors to give public apologies that look like hostage videos pic.twitter.com/bYXfIdvHS1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 10, 2023

What’s staggering about this non-apology-oops-we-didn’t-know-you’d-see-the-letters video is that the letters give examples of Danny Masterson standing up for women, this after he has been found guilty of 2 counts of rape?! This does NOT support victims.pic.twitter.com/mc4DH1MSwX — David Challen (@David_Challen) September 10, 2023

Leaning on their "historical" work with sex-trafficking victims is a really gross justification for supporting a rapist. A KNOWN rapist. Their letters were written post-conviction, to get leniency for his sentencing. So it was already proven he was guilty of raping several women. https://t.co/HiylfEmXJB — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) September 9, 2023

this looks like a hostage video pic.twitter.com/KiTw3rY0Ut — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) September 9, 2023

this scripted video 😂 using those acting skills I see. They asked for a letter you had the opportunity to say no. pic.twitter.com/8uF87CYM4w — Nick (@itsNICKSNIDER) September 9, 2023

Watch above.

