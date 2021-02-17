Bam Margera has been fired from Jackass 4 after failing to abide by conditions set forth by the producers, which included staying sober and seeking mental health counseling.

According to TMZ, Margera was told last week that he was being let go from the sequel because he broke his contract by not getting his addiction issues under control.

Margera, a Jackass star since its inception on MTV in 2000, was reportedly asked to submit to routine drug tests and breathalyzers, as well as take his medications and see a psychologist. It’s unclear which of those conditions he broke.

Prior to his firing, Margera had posted and deleted a series of disturbing Instagram videos in which he appeared to be inebriated. The footage featured the Jackass star lashing out at Paramount Pictures, co-star Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and the producers of the series, saying he was being cut out of the movie and that they were stealing his ideas.

Throughout the videos, Margera cried, expressed suicidal ideations, asked the public to boycott Jackass, asked people to send him money on Venmo so he could make his own movie, and stopped to vomit at one point.

Variety reported on Tuesday that Margera went AWOL from the production early in filming and checked himself into a rehab facility in Florida. The Jackass team is reportedly still trying to get Margera the help he needs.

It’s unknown how much footage Margera had already shot for Jackass 4, which began shooting in December, or if any of his scenes will make the final cut. The sequel is slated to hit theaters Sept. 3.

