‘Democrats Are Missing the Mark’: DCCC Chair Grilled Over Intraparty Turmoil on CNN

CNN’s Kate Bolduan grilled Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene (D-WA) about the intraparty turmoil over the DCCC’s interference in primaries on Friday.

“Let me ask you, obviously it’s a fight between Republicans and Democrats come the midterms, but I’m also seeing fights between Democrats themselves,” began Bolduan. “This fight brewing over this race out in California, a progressive candidate won in a primary over a more moderate Democrat in California’s 22nd district. The DCCC had put in some backing on the more moderate candidate, and now some members say all of this in Axios, threatening to withhold their dues that help fund the DCCC unless you either stop spending in primaries altogether, or spend equally among House Democrats’ ideological factions.”

“I mean, did you guys back the wrong candidate in that primary?” she asked.

“We are going to fight to make sure — and the stakes are incredibly high this election — we’re gonna fight to make sure we’re in the strongest position possible to flip as many seats as-,” replied DelBene.

“But what are you gonna do about-, what are you gonna do about this?” interjected Bolduan.

“We have put Randy Villegas, who won the primary, he is on our red-to-blue list, he is our candidate, and he’s gonna win,” continued DelBene.

“What do you think about this stop spending in primaries, or spend equally?” followed up Bolduan.

“You know, again, we’re gonna make sure we’re in the strongest position possible in districts all across the country. When I first ran, I was a red-to-blue candidate in a big primary. It is critically important and actually that we have these healthy debates, but we also come together to make sure that we win districts,” answered DelBene. “That’s part of the process. The voters have a say, and the voters have a say in every district. They had a say in California, too. And Republicans have no story. They are not connected to their communities, they are a rubber stamp for Donald Trump. We have great candidates running, including in California 22, and we’re gonna win.”

Bolduan went on to note that several prominent Democrats have on her show in recent weeks to argue that “Democrats are missing the mark on the message, and the focus, and the tone,” eliciting a dodge from DelBene.

Watch above via CNN.

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