CNN’s Abby Phillip Laughs in Trump Ally’s Face for Claiming ‘Men Are Having Their Moment’

CNN anchor Abby Phillip laughed out loud when Trump ally Carla Sands claimed that “Men are having their moment” after getting “the short shrift in the United States,” and asked, “Have they?”

The Trump-backed “Freedom 250” organization is putting on a UFC fight at the White House on Sunday to celebrate Flag Day/Trump’s birthday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio went viral on Thursday for comparing UFC to the moon landing.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip hosted a panel that included Sands, Scott Jennings, Bakari Sellers, Xochitl Hinojosa, and Max Boot to talk about the fight.

When Phillip played Rubio’s quote, Sands drew together several events she said show that men are finally catching a break:

PHILLIP: I just have to play this. This is Marco Rubio talking about the UFC and comparing it to, I don’t know, I guess the space launch or something. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARCO RUBIO: When President Kennedy announced that we were going to put a man on the moon and return him safely to the earth, no one thought that was possible and we did it. We are a nation founded on doing what no one else dared to do and no one else aspired to do. And at some level, that’s what this whole company, what UFC has been.

Today, you have one of the most recognizable American sports brands on the planet. And in and of itself, I think reflects so much the American spirit is reflected in this American company.

Here’s the second point. It truly is the United Nations are fighting. If you think about the number of countries that are represented, and I think that roster will continue to grow. (END VIDEO CLIP)

PHILLIP: Hats off to his speechwriter for making those tie-ins. What do you think? What do make of it?

SANDS: I think men are having their moment.

PHILLIP: (LAUGHING) Men are having their moment!

SANDS: I mean, we have the basketball finals, have the FIFA, and then now we have the UFC! It’s an amazing moment in America. And I think men have really gotten the short shrift for quite a while in the United States.

PHILLIP: (LAUGHING) Have they?

SANDS: Well, women dominate in employment. Women dominate in college and universities, even in graduate programs–.

PHILLIP: (LAUGHiNG) What?!

SANDS: Men are having their moment.

(CROSSTALK)

PHILLIP: (inaudible) make more money than women to do the same job here in these United States of America in 2026. You’re in the business world. You know that. So, men are doing just fine in terms of dominating Fortune 500 company leadership in terms of running pretty much every institution that we have in this country. I think they’re OK.

SANDS: I think it’s time for men to have a turn.

JENNINGS: I totally agree with the ambassador. She’s the ambassador to men now.

HINOJOSA: I just want to, you know, point out that, like, the Republican Party believes that men have been wronged in this country and therefore it’s time to celebrate them, which is something else.