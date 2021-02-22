Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company has announced a new podcast with Bruce Springsteen called Renegades: Born in the U.S.A.

Higher Ground Productions has teamed up with Spotify for the series’ exclusive launch — making it the second Obama-produced podcast the streaming company has rights to.

Spotify took to Twitter to announce the series’ launch, including a clip from their latest episode:

“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility,” Obama said introducing the first episode, adding, “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”

The series will include eight episodes featuring both Springsteen and Obama “in deep and revealing conversation,” according to Spotify, and the first two episodes have already been released.

"How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story?" Obama also asked in the show's intro.

