A trio of young stars are being ripped on Instagram after they butchered a rendition of David Bowie’s 1972 hit “Changes” on what would have been his 75th birthday.

W Magazine enlisted actresses Zendaya and Kiernan Shipka, and singer Willow Smith, to sing the Bowie classic for a video that was posted on Saturday. The post went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

W posted the video and commented, “In honor of what would have been #DavidBowie’s 75th birthday, watch as the stars deliver a heartfelt rendition of the legendary rocker’s hit song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Magazine (@wmag)

Commenters who watched the video pointed out the rendition did not seem particularly sincere.

Zendaya and Shipka were obviously reading the lyrics from a sheet of paper. Smith, for her part, appeared to know the words by heart, but even her interpretation missed its mark. The end result was a tone-deaf disgrace, and people were unrelenting in their mockery.

One Instagram user commented, “Y’all didn’t even give them a key to sing in huh?”

Another person wrote, “Where is unsee button?”

Yet another user astutely pointed out, “This is so insulting to David Bowie, on his birthday of all days..”

One commenter bluntly opined, “Bowie is lucky that he is dead and can’t see this.”

The words “painful,” “demented” and “car crash” were also hurled at W for posting the atrocity.

Bowie of course passed away six years ago today at the age of 69, leaving music connoisseurs in a permanent state of mourning. His original version of “Changes,” in all of its glory, can be heard here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com