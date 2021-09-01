Britney Spears’ Lawyer Accuses Her Father Jamie of Trying to Extort Millions to Leave Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ legal team has claimed that her father Jamie Spears is demanding $2 million in payments before he steps down as the conservator of her multimillion-dollar estate.

While Jamie agreed to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship earlier this month “when the time is right,” Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart filed new court documents this week requesting his immediate suspension.

Rosengart went on to say that the pop star “will not be bullied or extorted by her father,” adding that Jamie does not have “the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal.”

“This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal,” said the attorney, adding, “Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended.”

The BBC additionally reported that Rosengart accused Jamie of claiming he has “the right to drag his feet because it is best for him to cling to this conservatorship until he feels sufficiently-vindicated.”

Rosengart further faulted Jamie of expressing his “love” and “support” of Britney despite stripping her of her autonomy and engaging in “abusive conduct toward her.”

During her bombshell testimony in June, Britney alleged that she was forced to use birth control and take medication against her will, that she has been prohibited from having more children, marrying her boyfriend, or even riding in his car alone.

“Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” Rosengart said. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Rosengart called on the court to suspend Jamie from the conservatorship during the next hearing on Sept. 29 if he fails to resign before then.

