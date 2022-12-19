But Wait, There’s More! Netflix to Air New Series Featuring Harry and Meghan

Haven’t had enough Harry and Meghan?

There’s more!

Following the docuseries Harry & Meghan, Netflix is set to air another show featuring the royal couple. A trailer for Live to Lead dropped on Monday and it features the headline-grabbing couple as well as lawyer Bryan Stevenson, whose work consists of fighting for the release of those wrongfully behind bars, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, former South African judge Albie Sachs, who fought against apartheid, South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, and feminist Gloria Steinem.

“At every turn in my life, I thought ‘Do I really want this? And if the answer’s yes, you find a way,” said Ginsburg in the trailer.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead,” recited Harry and Meghan, quoting the late South African leader Nelson Mandela.

“Leadership mainly means by example. We do what we see way way, way more than what we’re told,” said Steinem.

“We actually have to make a choice to do uncomfortable things,” said Stevenson.

Live to Lead comes out on Dec. 31.

Watch above via Netflix.

