Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Sets Records For Netflix With 28M Members Watching

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is setting records at the streaming company, just one week out from its initial premiere.

Harry & Meghan, premiered on December 8th and since then the six-part documentary series has had royal fans both entertained and enraged.

But the series, which aimed to set the record straight about the couple’s relationship and their decision to step back from royal life, has quickly set the record for Netflix’s biggest documentary premiere week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first part of the long-awaited series garnered “81.55 million hours of viewing worldwide.”

The series came in second in overall viewing on the streaming platform last week, falling behind the new hit, Wednesday a spinoff from The Addams Family, created by Tim Burton.

Netflix also reported that around 28 million members had streamed the first three episodes of the series within the first four days of its release.

Although some have branded the documentary as repetitive, lackluster, and out of touch, the trailer for the second half of the series, which premieres December 15th, promises to drop more bombshells about royal life.

In episodes 1-3, Markle remarked that she was stunned by the formality of Prince William and Kate Middleton in private.

“When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner,” Markle said. “I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

“I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside,” she said.

In the recent trailer for episodes 4-6, Prince Harry seems to suggest that the palace and the PR department for the royal family would always go to great lengths to protect his older brother William.

While Markle suggests she was ill-prepared for royal life and “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com