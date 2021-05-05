Carole Baskin is Starting a Cryptocurrency Because Why Not?

Carole Baskin is currently “purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip” and any of you cool cats and kittens can too thanks to her new cryptocurrency.

Baskin announced the news of her digital currency, called $CAT, on Twitter Tuesday — adding that she is “thinking of ways to reward those who join our ‘pride’ of big cat lovers!”

I’m purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip because we just launched $cat on https://t.co/pH2gCNtQGf Rocketing up to #35 out of 117 & thinking of ways to reward those who join our “pride” of big cat lovers! Learn more at https://t.co/FTxA8iVV0V pic.twitter.com/PxFiXJqA5k — CaroleBaskin (@carole_baskin) May 4, 2021

In addition to the tweet, Baskin made a statement on the Big Cat Rescue website, writing, “I’m investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up.”

While other animal themed tokens are having a major moment, Baskin noted that none of them “represent a fanbase for a non profit sanctuary nor an organization dedicated to protecting animals.”

Baskin pointed to another key difference: “$CAT is not a currency nor investment, but rather is a purr-ency.”

Fans can expect to get their hands on some “crypto cat currency” in roughly two weeks, and Baskin is also planning to gift collectors with access to the “big cat metaverse,” where they can enjoy virtual visits with the cats.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]