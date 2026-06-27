Larry Wilmore Torpedoes Trump When Bill Maher Asks if a Pastor Can Be POTUS: ‘You Can Be President And Be A Felon’

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Comedy star Larry Wilmore zinged President Donald Trump when comedian and pundit Bill Maher asked if a pastor could also be president of the United States.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Vice President JD Vance, 50th vice president of the United States and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” and the new memoir “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

The panel guests were Senator Raphael Warnock, Democratic senator from Georgia, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and author of the new book “The Crooked Places Made Straight: Reflections on the Moral Meaning of America”; and Larry Wilmore, comedian, writer, and guest star in the new HBO Original limited series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America,” debuting Friday, June 26.

During the “Overtime” segment, Maher turned the discussion to mixing religion and politics, and asked Sen. Warnock “Could you be the president and also a pastor?”:

BILL MAHER: You can legally be a senator, but also be a pastor? Is that true of every level of government? Could you be the president and also a pastor? SENATOR REVEREND RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D-GA): I don’t know that it’s practical to be the president and be a pastor, but yeah, of course. BILL MAHER: You could. SENATOR REVEREND RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D-GA): Serve you I serve in the Senate I’m pastor of Ebenezer Church. I returned to my pulpit. BILL MAHER: Yeah, I think Jimmy Carter Sunday school Did he. SENATOR REVEREND RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D-GA): Well yeah, certainly after he left. I I don’t know if you’d write LARRY WILMORE: You could be president and be a felon, that’s okay. BILL MAHER: I gotta say, I love our audience. They love that joke, and they also gave the vice president a standing ovation when he came out. LARRY WILMORE: Senator Warnock turned to me, Bill, and he said, did he bring in all his people when they did that? But right after, they applauded your thing, like, probably even bigger, you know? So there you go.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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