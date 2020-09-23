Kentucky AG Calls Out ‘Celebrities, Influencers, and Activists’ in Wake of Breonna Taylor Decision: They ‘Will Try to Tell Us How to Feel’

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron called out “celebrities, influencers, and activists” during his address following the grand jury decision on Breonna Taylor’s killing — stating that they will “try to tell us how to feel.”

Only one of three officers involved in the incident has been indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury — on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The decision immediately faced backlash by protesters who had called for more serious counts, including the arrests of all three officers involved in Taylor’s death.

Perhaps preparing for more criticism in the coming days, Cameron warned Kentuckians that celebrities and other activists will try to “influence” their feelings on the case, despite never having lived in the state.

The attorney general told viewers that the criminal justice system is set up to find the truth, and not to fulfill a quest for revenge, adding that his job is “to set aside everything in pursuit of the truth.”

“Our reaction to the truth is the society we want to be,” he said. “Do we really want the truth? Or do we want a truth that fits our narrative? Do we want the facts? Are we content to blindly accept our own version of events? We, as a community, must make this decision.”

Cameron went on to acknowledge that Taylor’s killing has become a national story and the focal point of many ongoing protests but asked viewers not to compare different cases of police brutality.

“Each is unique and cannot be compared,” he said before calling out celebrity activists. “There will be celebrities, influencers, and activists who having never lived in Kentucky, will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do. But they don’t. Let’s not give into their attempts to influence our thinking or capture our emotions. At the end of the day, if is up to us. We live here together.”

