Conan O’Brien, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Paul Rudd Lead Parade of Celebrities and Colleagues Promoting Jake Tapper’s New Book

Jake Tapper’s famous pals really seem to be enjoying his latest novel The Devil May Dance.

The CNN anchor, who writes fiction when he’s not covering real-world events, shared a series of Instagram photos from — among others — Paul Rudd, Conan O’Brien, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and James Marsden all looking enthralled by his new historical thriller, the sequel to his first novel, The Hellfire Club.

Set in the early 1960s, The Devil May Dance continues the adventures of Charlie and Margaret Marder – a New York politician and a zoologist – who had already uncovered some McCarthy-era conspiracy theories in The Hellfire Club.

This time around, the Marders are sent on a secret mission to Hollywood to uncover the ties between Mafia leaders and Hollywood stars, including Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack.

The Hellfire Club is being adapted into a TV series by HBO Max, while Tapper’s 2012 nonfiction book The Outpost – chronicling one of the Afghan War’s deadliest battles – was turned into a 2020 film starring Orlando Bloom. It remains to be seen if The Devil May Dance gets the Hollywood adaptation treatment as well. In the meantime, Hollywood stars are really digging it.

