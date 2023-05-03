Charlamagne Labels North Carolina’s Mark Robinson ‘Donkey of the Day’ For Saying Black People Owe America Reparations

Charlamagne Tha God blasted North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and labeled him “Donkey of the Day” for saying that it is “if anybody,” Black Americans how owe reparations.

On the Tuesday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne named the lieutenant governor and 2024 gubernatorial candidate Robinson the “Donkey of the Day” over his past comments, and said that if Robinson is elected it won’t matter if North Carolina is a red state or blue state, “it won’t be a Black state.”

“There’s a lot of conversations happening nowadays about reparations,” said Charlamagne. “I’m a person who believes that pessimism never wins any battle. So even though I know this country will never ever pay Black people what they owe, I speak optimism because we all know one of the greatest sins of this country was the slave trade and atonement is needed in the form of reparations.”

“…Mark could make history as the first Black governor in North Carolina, a state that is almost 67% White and a little over 21% Black. But he’s a Republican, so he don’t really give a damn about any Black votes. Okay? The Republican party in North Carolina is 89% White. And I was looking at some stats from October 29th, 2022, and North Carolina had about 7.4 million registered voters…So Mark probably feels like ‘I’m Republican. All I need is these White folks,'” Charlamagne added.

He played a clip of a speech Robinson gave in 2021 at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention, where he addressed the topic of reparations.

“There’s some people that were talking about reparations in this country. They wanted reparations. Nobody owes you anything for slavery. If you want to tell the truth about it, it is you who owes. It’s you who owes because somebody in those fields took stripes for you. Somebody after those fields were ended and slavery was ended, somebody had to walk through Jim Crow for you. Somebody fought wars and died for you…” Robinson said at the time.

“…Nobody owes you anything. If anybody owes — it’s you,” Robinson reiterated at the end of the clip.

“It don’t matter if North Carolina is a red or a blue state. If Mark Robinson becomes governor, you can guarantee it won’t be a Black state,” he said. “All right? All those things he spoke on, you know, the people who fought during civil rights, the brothers and sisters civil rights marches, who went through the hell called ‘Bloody Sunday’ for us to get a sliver of freedom. They’re part of the reason we are owed.”

“Yes, we owe them, but not the way this country owes us. And we repaid them for fighting for what so many of them came to want. And that is reparations. Okay? Mark Robinson telling Black people that we owe reparations is like when your parents used to tell you they were beating our ass for our own good,” Charlamagne concluded.

