Chris Evans addressed the NSFW picture he accidentally shared on Instagram this weekend while on the Tamron Hall show, joking that sometimes you just “gotta roll with the punches.”

“What happened, Chris?” Hall asked while interviewing the actor on her show. “Did something happen this weekend?” Evans joked in return.

Here’s what happened: While playing a game of “Heads Up,” Evans revealed a shot of his camera roll in a video posted to Instagram, accidentally sharing several personal pictures, including one of his erect penis. Although Evans quickly deleted the post, nothing removed from the internet is truly gone, as screenshots were posted across social media.

His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to reassure his friend, joking that “while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself.”

Evans’ brother Scott also poked fun at the incident on social media: “Was off social media for the day yesterday,” he wrote. “So. What’d I miss?”

Even the Captain America star himself took the gaffe as an opportunity to share an important message to fans: “Now the I have your attention … Vote Nov 3rd!!!” he tweeted:

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

“It was a very interesting weekend full of lessons learned. Lot of teachable moments,” Evans said to Hall. “You know, things happen. It’s embarrassing. You gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support.”

Watch above, via the Tamron Hall show.

