Comedian Chris Rock played his first show since Will Smith slapped him during Sunday’s Academy Awards. Addressing an audience in Boston, Rock acknowledged the incident by asking the audience. “How was your weekend?”

The audience laughed.

“I don’t have like a bunch of shit about what happened,” he said in an audio clip obtained by Variety. “So if you came to hear that I’m not–I had like a whole I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kinda processing what happened.”

Chris Rock just addressed the Will Smith #Oscars slap for the first time during a sold-out stand-up show in Boston. https://t.co/Keka0MVhSd Listen to the audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/TuqE8AHs6C — Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2022

An audience member shouted, “We love you!” The crowd cheered.

“So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit.” he added. “I’m gonna tell some jokes.”

Smith slapped Rock during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith being bald. Rock has said he was unaware she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Will Smith initially laughed at the joke, but his wife was not amused. Will Smith then walked on stage and slapped Rock. Afterward, Smith yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!’

Listen above, via Variety.

