Fox’s Bret Baier Shelters From Brutal DC Thunderstorm Alongside 103-Year-Old World War II Vet

Fox News anchor Bret Baier was one of the thousands of people who were forced to evacuate the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday due to “threatening” thunderstorms — but he quickly made some new friends while sheltering from the brutal conditions.

Baier and other attendees were ushered inside a nearby trailer, where he ended up being packed in with several World War II veterans. Those vets were set to be honored later in the evening during a speech President Donald Trump is planning to give at 10:00 p.m. ET – a speech that is apparently still going to happen.

“We have spent the last 30 minutes or so talking to World War II veterans,” Baier said, before giving a shout-out to a 107-year-old Navy veteran sitting behind him.

He then interviewed a uniformed man who joked he was “only 103.” Baier asked the the unnamed patriot where he served in the war.

“In France, Holland, Battle of the Bulge, and Germany!” the man answered. He said he was a gunner on a tank destroyer, presumably while serving in the Army.

Baier then asked what America’s 250th birthday meant to him. His new pal said the USA had “come through so many tough” moments in its history and was now in a great place.

“I’m just so happy with the leadership,” the man added.

Baier thanked the man for his service before bringing in his Fox News colleague Harris Faulkner. “How cool is this?!” Baier raved.

Faulkner agreed it was great to be sheltering alongside all the vets.

The sweet moment came less than an hour after the Great American State Fair was evacuated because of the lightening and brutal heat.

A few minutes before Baier’s report, U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley called into Fox News to talk about the postponement. She said the “rather threatening” lightening spurred authorities to evacuate the Fair “out of an abundance of caution.” Attendees were told to shelter inside The Smithsonian and other buildings nearby.

“Everything is delayed,” she said, “not postponed or canceled.” Baier added during his report the weather is expected to clear by the time Trump gives his speech around 10:00 p.m. ET at the Lincoln Memorial. He later reported Trump told him the speech is happening, no matter what time he has to go on. Watch above.

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