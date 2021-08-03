Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her ‘First Sober Italian Getaway’: ‘So So Trippy’

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her first sober getaway to Italy this summer, calling the experience “so so trippy.”

Teigen reflected on the trip, the first to Italy since she quit drinking in December 2020, in a Sunday Instagram post:

“Car plane car lunch lunch car plane another plane another car boat lunch dinner dinner dinner another car another boat plane another plane car HOME!! we haven’t done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again!” Teigen captioned her post.

The star went on to thank Unicef Italy and Luisa Via Roma for hosting them at an exclusive gala in Capri to raise funds to support children in need.

The Lip Sync Battle host went on to thank designers Zuhair Murad, Lorraine Schwartz, and Jimmy Choo for “allowing” her to “wear your things,” and her stylist Alana Van Deraa, hairstylist Irinel de León, and makeup artist Nova Kaplan for making her “feel like the Luigi’s mansion character I deserved.”

“But really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway,” she added. “I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab/medical. Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at.”

“That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy,” she added. “Anyhow I dunno (sic). I’m rambling. We had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!”

The Cravings author revealed that she was inspired to quit drinking after reading Holly Whitaker’s book, Quit Like a Woman, calling it “an incredible read” in an Instagram story and recommending it to those who can’t see themself quitting or “just plain don’t want to.”

She went on to say that she was “still embarrassed” by some of her actions while drinking, adding that she is “tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

