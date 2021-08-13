<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert mocked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s failed cyber symposium, reminding viewers that “the turd lost the election.”

“This week, he held a live-streamed cyber symposium, for which he hired a cyber expert ‘red team’ and gave them what he said was 37 terabytes of irrefutable evidence that hackers broke into election systems using intercepted ‘packet captures,’” Colbert said of Lindell’s event on Thursday’s The Late Show. “‘Packet captures,’ of course, is a technical term that you might know by their street name, ‘pillow cases.’”

Lindell hired cyber expert Josh Merritt to investigate his claim that hackers hired by China broke into the United States voting systems to ensure President Joe Biden would win the 2020 election.

Unfortunately for Lindell, Merritt could not confirm his conspiracy theory, despite the MyPillow CEO’s claim that he had “irrefutable” evidence.

“The cyber results are in and Lindell’s own team has announced that they can’t prove his claims that China hacked the election,” Colbert said. “When asked why they can’t prove it, they said, ‘We were handed a turd.’”

After taking a pause, Colbert added, “And the turd lost the election” — earning roaring applause from his audience.

The late-night host also gave an update on former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been sued by Dominion for a billion dollars due to his baseless voter fraud claims.

“Now he’s facing a mountain of legal fees,” Colbert said. “That mountain’s in his apartment, right next to the mountain of empty Franzia boxes.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com