Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium might be about to take a turn for the worse since the investigative expert he hired apparently cannot confirm the MyPillow chief’s 2020 election conspiracy theories.

The Washington Times reports that Lindell hired cyber expert Josh Merritt to analyze his so-called “irrefutable” evidence that hackers backed by China broke into electronic voting systems and swung the election for President Joe Biden. This comes while Lindell is hosting his three-day cyber symposium in South Dakota, his latest attempt to push his debunked claims that the election was stolen from Donald Trump through mass voter fraud, and the former president will somehow be restored to the White House. There is no mechanism in the country to make that happen.

Lindell claims to have 37 terabytes of network data that will prove a large-scale cyberattack occurred on America’s voting systems. Unfortunately for him, Merritt has told the Times that these “packet captures” are unrecoverable, and Lindell’s data cannot prove any malfeasance from China.

“So our team said, we’re not going to say that this is legitimate if we don’t have confidence in the information,” Merritt said. He also added that Lindell is cancelling the $5 million offer he was apparently going to give to any in-seminar attendee who can disprove his claims.

The Times reports that cyber experts at the symposium were frustrated with Lindell for not providing them with his data, even though Lindell appears to be recycling video from his debunked election fraud documentary and trying to pass it off as his packet captures. Even so, Merritt thinks the data accomplished something, for he claims it held “forensic” proof that voters were manipulated somehow.

“We were handed a turd and I had to take that turd and turn it into a diamond,” he said. “And that’s what I think we did.”

In separate but somewhat related news, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Dominion Voting Systems can move ahead with the billion-dollar lawsuit they’ve been pursuing against Lindell and other Trump allies for defaming the company in their attempts to delegitimize the election. This comes after Lindell repeatedly invited the company to sue him.

