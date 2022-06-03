Conan O’Brien Details The Hilarious Moment He Realized His Kindle Was Stolen By a Teenage Boy

Conan O’Brien says his kindle was stolen, by what he could only assume was a teenage boy going through puberty, after he discovered over 60 books had been purchased from his account.

On a recent episode of the podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, he explained the situation to his co-hosts, longtime assistant Sona Movsesian and producer Matt Gourley.

“I lose things. But one of the things I lose regularly is a Kindle. I’ll get a Kindle. And I love the Kindle because I travel a lot,” O’Brien said. “So I had a Kindle lost, it, had another Kindle, lost it. Got another Kindle. Lost it.”

He continued, “So I go out and I buy my fourth Kindle, because I’m gonna take my wife and children on a vacation. I buy the Kindle and you know, you have to set it up. So I put in all my information and I set it up and it says, ‘Great, Welcome back.’ And I see that there’s the home screen. And then it says library.”

“So I think, ‘I wonder if there’s any books in there that I’ve bought that I forgot to read.’ It’s been a while since I had my Kindle, since I lost it,” he added.

O’Brien said he began scrolling through the list of books, all of which he recognized, until spy novels started to appear under ‘recently purchased.’

“I see this Tom Clancy spy novel. I’m like, huh? Hmm. I never buy those. Then I see another one. Then I see all these different spy novels,” he said. “James Patterson. Like people — I’ve never read this stuff and I’m seeing more and more of them, tons of them. Then I start to see all these books on how to drive a car. I’m like definitely didn’t buy that. And then it’s like How to Drive a Stick Shift Like a Boss. How to Drive a Truck … I’m like, I didn’t buy any of these books. Then I start to see How to Talk to Ladies with Confidence.”

“Then, you know, you’re back in your own books!” joked Gourley.

Movsesian jumps into the conversation and begins to read the list of the books that were purchased, including How to Cook the Perfect Steak and “forbidden and explicit erotica for adults.”

“And then it gets into Mixed Martial Arts,” O’Brien said, adding that he immediately called Movsesian to see what was going on. “She was like, ‘Yeah, a very horny 16-year-old-boy has your Kindle and is buying books like crazy!'”

“Anyway, I put a code on my Kindle, but the problem now — and we got rid of all those books. The problem though is that Amazon keeps suggesting books and so I keep opening up my Kindle and it will say, ‘Have you thought about how to get a 44-year-old milf in the sack, seven techniques that work half the time, every time?'”

“It was so easy to clean your library. Cause I was like, is this about a war or a president? And that’s Conan’s. Anything else was like sex, MMA, driving,” Movsesian added.

“I did cancel that one account,” O’Brien added. “I’m sorry kid. If you’re out there and you’re listening to this, but you did get like 60 books. I did treat you to 60 books.”

Listen above via Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

