Cops Visit Will Smiths’ Home After Drone Spotted Circling His Neighborhood

Los Angeles sheriffs were spotted outside of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Calabasas mansion on Tuesday — just two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars.

According to Page Six, officers were spotted driving into the Smiths’ gated home in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m., after someone reported a drone flying through the neighborhood.

“We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six.

“But when the deputies got there, they weren’t able to locate the drone. It had already left the area.”

Sgt. James Arens additionally told HuffPost that the department would likely end their investigation as they determined that no crime had been committed.

It’s unclear if the Smiths or another neighboring resident called the police regarding the drone.

Many viewers of this year’s Oscars wondered if Smith would face legal consequences for smacking Rock, yet the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Monday that the stand-up comedian had declined to file a police report against the actor.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” read the statement.

“The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Smith has since apologized to both the Academy — which he did while accepting the Oscar for Best Actor — and to Rock himself.

Pinkett Smith also addressed the incident in a Tuesday Instagram post, writing, “This is the season for healing. And I’m here for it.”

