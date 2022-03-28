LAPD Confirms Chris Rock ‘Declined to File a Police Report’ Against Will Smith for Slapping Him on Oscars Stage

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that Chris Rock has declined to file a police report against Will Smith for the now-infamous slap the actor delivered across the comedian’s face at the Oscars Sunday evening, according to a report by Variety.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith appearing in “G.I. Jane 2,” referencing her bald head. In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed she had been diagnosed with alopecia. Smith marched up to the stage, soundly slapped Rock in the face, and stomped back to his seat.

“Oh wow, wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit outta me,” a clearly stunned Rock said.

“Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” Smith replied, before shouting that same phrase again.

The moment went immediately viral online. The Drudge Report featured a photo of the slap and a series of all-caps headlines, including one that pondered “WILL HE BE CHARGED?”

The answer to that question, at least as the situation stands in the early hours of Monday morning, is no. According to Variety, the LAPD confirmed to their reporter that Rock was not filing a police report but if he decided to do so later, then they would investigate at that time.

The full statement from the LAPD:

LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.

Shortly after the slap, Smith returned to the stage to collect the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of the tennis superstar sisters Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but notably did not apologize to Rock.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

