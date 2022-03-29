Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence After Will Smith Smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars, Calls for ‘Healing’

Jada Pinkett Smith has called for “healing” after her husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face onstage at the Oscars on Sunday.

“This is the season for healing. And I’m here for it,” read a message Pinkett Smith shared on Instagram.

While she did not mention the slap directly, it is the first public statement she has posted since the incident.

In case you missed it, Rock poked fun at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while presenting at the Oscars, joking, “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

While Smith laughed at the joke at first, he later stormed on stage and slapped Rock across the face, going on to berade the stand-up comedian in an expletive ridden tirade.

“Oh wow, wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit outta me,” Rock announced to the audience.

“Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” Smith retorted.

“Wow, dude,” said Rock. “It was a G.I. Jane joke.”

“Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” Smith repeated even louder.

Smith later apologized to the Academy while accepting the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams father Richard Williams in the film King Richard.

“I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams,” he added. “But love will make you do crazy things.”

The actor later apologized to Rock directly in a Monday Instagram post, writing, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

