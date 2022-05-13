Dave Portnoy Crashes Talk to Berate Business Insider CEO: ‘You F*cking Piece of Sh*t Coward!’

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy infiltrated a Twitter Space event held by The New York Times to hurl his grievances at the CEO of Business Insider, who was a part of the event.

On Thursday night, the Times hosted a Twitter Space talk led by journalist Kara Swisher. The talk was supposed to center on tech stocks and included big names such as the CEO of Business Insider, Henry Blodget, and author Hank Green. The event was off to a smooth start, until Portnoy entered the virtual room to berate Blodget.

Business Insider famously published two investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Portnoy after various women came forward to share their stories.

Portnoy has claimed that the allegations against him are false and has worked to provide “proof” to counteract his accusers’ stories; he’s even gone so far as to claim that Barstool Sports had a mole within Business Insider. At the time, Portnoy said, “They were knowingly going to publish so much trash and if I didn’t have the mole it would’ve been published.”

On Thursday night, Swisher acknowledged Portnoy as he joined the virtual conversation and then said, “Go ahead. Unmute yourself. I can’t believe I’m saying that to Dave Portnoy, but okay. Dave, unmute yourself. Come on, Dave.”

“Yeah. Hi. Sorry about that,” Portnoy said once he was able to join.

“That’s okay,” Swisher replied, unsure what was about to happen.

“So yeah, I saw that piece of shit, Henry Blodget’s on there. My first question is why would a piece of shit who’s been banned by the SEC from talking about stocks, be on there?” Portnoy began.

Swisher began to protest inaudibly in the background once the profanities were thrown.

“My second question is,” Portnoy continued, “Hey Henry, you fucking coward! You know, everything you wrote about me was bullshit. Why don’t you ever sit down with me? You fucking piece of shit coward. That’s my question for Henry!”

Then Portnoy seamlessly exited the conversation, removing himself as a speaker.

Swisher, audibly shocked, attempted to keep the conversation going, cuing author Scott Galloway to speak.

“Alright, then. Dave is gone. Sorry. I apologize, Henry,” Swisher said. “Ah, Dave, in any case, can you all hear me? I’m gonna try Scott now, and you better behave, Scott Galloway.”

Galloway responded by saying, “Well, first off I would just like to echo David’s sentiments that between him and Henry, one of them is in fact, a piece of shit.”

Listen via @stoolpresidente on Twitter.

