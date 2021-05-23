‘Dude Can Actually Carry a Tune’: Chuck Schumer Joins Brooklyn Street Performers to Belt Out ‘New York, New York’

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) seems to be having a great weekend, enjoying the local scenery along with many other New Yorkers after the state’s mask rules and business capacity limits were lifted a few days ago. He even joined in with some street performers in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope to sing a classic hit.

Schumer, who’s a Park Slope resident when he’s not in D.C., was captured on bystanders’ cell phones listening to a band called Alice Valentine on a street corner, and he was later invited to come join them.

“Just came upon Chuck Schumer jamming to some live music in Park Slope,” tweeted Shana Knizhnik, a public defender with New York’s Legal Aid Society.

Just came upon Chuck Schumer jamming to some live music in Park Slope pic.twitter.com/zcG6fgLvMM — Shana Knizhnik (@shanakn) May 22, 2021

A second video posted by Knizknik showed the senator belting out “New York, New York,” the 1977 movie theme song that reached iconic status after being covered by Frank Sinatra.

Dude can actually carry a tune pic.twitter.com/3WG1sRwtq5 — Shana Knizhnik (@shanakn) May 22, 2021

“Dude can actually carry a tune,” tweeted Knizhnik.

Alice Valentine posted a video of their collaboration with Schumer on their Instagram page, thanking “our friend/possible new lead singer” for his “consistent support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A li ce Val en tine (@thealicevalentine)

Watch the video above, via Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]