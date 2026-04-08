Michael Moore Trashes Democrats as ‘Cowards’ and Insists Leadership ‘Supports’ Trump’s Iran War

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore trashed Democrats as “cowards” and accused the party’s leadership of actually supporting President Donald Trump’s Iran war.

Moore took to Substack on Tuesday following Trump’s warning that Iranian “civilization” would be wiped out if a deal was not reached by his 8 p.m. deadline. He later extended the deadline by two weeks. Moore accused the president of threatening a “holocaust” and declared the U.S. are the “bad guys” in this war.

Moore wrote:

Iran is the cradle of one of the greatest civilizations this planet has ever seen. While our ancestors in Europe were still figuring out how to build a hut, the Persians had already written the world’s first declaration of human rights, built a multicultural empire that treated conquered peoples with dignity, and were doing math and medicine that we wouldn’t catch up to for a thousand years. These are the people who gave us algebra, medicine, and the theme song to Game of Thrones.

He continued, “Our leaders and our media are stupid enough to keep asking questions like “why do they hate us?” Hate us?! They don’t hate US! WE HATE THEM! We’re the bad guys! If you didn’t realize that under previous presidents at least Donald Trump has ripped off the mask and shown you who we really are!”

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker wrapped up his thoughts by calling out Democrats as a failed “opposition party,” specifically blasting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Moore also argued Democrats have enabled “the genocide in Gaza,” referring to Israel’s war with Hamas.

“The so-called ‘opposition party’ in the U.S. – the party that initiated and continues to enable the genocide in Gaza and whose Senate ‘Leader’ Chuck Schumer taunted Trump last year to be more aggressive with Iran – stands by now and watches this horror. Not simply because they are cowards, but because Democratic leadership actually supports this war,” he wrote.

The “taunt” that Moore is referring to is a June 2025 post to X by Schumer in which he accused Trump of “folding” to Iran.

If TACO Trump is already folding on Iran, the American people need to know about it. No side deals. pic.twitter.com/T4gnekrGhT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2025

Trump’s original threat against Iran did lead to dozens of Democratic lawmakers calling for his immediate removal from office.

Moore shared a clip from his film focused on Trump’s political rise, Fahrenheit 11/9, and warned readers that they are on their own and can’t rely on Democrats to properly oppose Trump. Moore also called for the impeachment of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and congressional hearings on the administration’s Iran actions.

“NO ONE IS COMING TO SAVE US. WE MUST DO IT OURSELVES,” he wrote. “THIS MADNESS MUST STOP! AMERICA’S MILITARY LEADERS MUST DISOBEY ILLEGAL AND IMMORAL ORDERS!”

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