Juno Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has come out as transgender.

The actor, best known for his Oscar-nominated role in Juno and on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, revealed the news on social media on Tuesday.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Page continued, “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page went on to say that “despite feeling profoundly happy,” he’s also “scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.” The actor further noted, “To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.” Page went on to offer statistics of the discrimination and violence against trans people, noting that “at least 40 transgender people have been murdered” in 2020.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Page continued. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Page, 33, who is married to choreographer Emma Portner, previously came out as gay in 2014.

Read Page’s full statement below.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]