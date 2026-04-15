House Democrat Praises ‘People Like Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones’ for Calling Trump ‘Mentally Unstable’

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) praised “people like Nick Fuentes” and Alex Jones for expressing alarm over President Donald Trump’s mental state in a shocking moment during an interview with MeidasTouch and Migrant Insider’s Pablo Manríquez on Wednesday.

Here’s how their conversation unfolded:

MANRÍQUEZ: 25th Amendment you’ve been pressing on social media. You getting any feedback at all, negative or positive, from Republicans or purple districts at all?

ANSARI: I think we’re getting a lot of positive feedback. I have been in, you know, very impressed actually to see non-elected, but Republicans, people like Tucker Carlson and former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, people like Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones, people I never thought I would ever agree with on anything, recognize that Donald Trump is so mentally unstable, and he clearly is in a state of cognitive decline. And I’m grateful that Representative Raskin is leading the charge on this 25th Amendment Bill that has started an investigation into his cognitive decline, because he is unfit and he is a national security threat to the United States of America.

MANRÍQUEZ: Trying to make a statement with this. I suspect no members of the committee think it’s going to be acted upon. Is [INAUDIBLE] a messaging tool in your mind?

ANSARI: It is important that right now we do not act like anything that is happening is normal. And to that end, we cannot use the excuse of, “Oh, this isn’t going to pass, or this isn’t gonna go anywhere, or it’s not politically viable” as a reason to not put forward a response that is equivalent to what the crime is, or what, you know, the actions of the president are. So I feel very strongly about that. I think if we were to operate like everything’s normal, and we have a functioning Congress, and, you know, people will just do the right thing, then we should all just go home. Because that’s not the case at all. And so I believe in doing things differently, and speaking and acting just in line with what we believe with morally and, you know, in terms of what’s best for the United States.