Fox’s Doocy Presses WH on Reports of 10 Dead or Missing US Scientists With Access to Classified Material

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on the 10 U.S. scientists who are either missing or dead in the last year or two, a brewing story that is catching the imagination of UFO-interested and national security-concerned Americans alike.

“There are now 10 American scientists who have either gone missing or died since mid-2024. They all reportedly had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material. Is anybody investigating this to see if these things are connected?” Doocy asked at Wednesday’s press briefing.

“I’ve seen the report, Peter,” replied Leavitt, adding:

I haven’t spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that and we’ll get you an answer. If true, of course, that’s definitely something I think this government and administration would deem worth looking into. So let me do that for you.

Reporting on the dead or missing scientists has ranged from outlets like the Daily Mail to online blogs like The Liberty Line, which is the primary source citing 10 dead or missing. Newsweek covered the reporting earlier in the week, noting a new “report has highlighted that Michael David Hicks, a longtime NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) scientist involved in asteroid and comet research, died in 2023 with no public cause of death disclosed, marking the ninth case in a growing list of deaths or disappearances of U.S. experts in advanced space, defense, and nuclear fields in recent years.”

“Authorities have not established any concrete connection among the cases, and there have been no public allegations of foul play in Hicks’ death, but some lawmakers have called for closer scrutiny as high-profile incidents—from a retired Air Force general’s disappearance to a leading astrophysicist’s killing—draw attention,” added the report, noting the highly speculative nature of the reporting.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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