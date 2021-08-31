Evan Rachel Wood Flips Off Marilyn Manson in Solidarity with ‘Fellow Survivors’ After His Appearance With Kanye West

Evan Rachel Wood sent a charged message to Marilyn Manson after his appearance at Kanye West’s listening party last week.

Wood and her collaborator Zane Carney, who together make up Evan + Zane, performed a cover of New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give,” which includes a reference to Manson.

“Fashion shoots with Beck and Hanson/Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson/You’re all fakes Run to your mansions/Come around, we’ll kick your asses,” Wood sang, raising her middle finger as she sang Manson’s name.

Wood shared the performance on Instagram, including a message to Manson’s alleged victims:

Wood directly referenced Manson’s appearance at West’s “Donda” listening party in her caption, writing, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.”

Wood accused Manson of abuse this February, writing in an Instagram post that he began “grooming” her when she was just a teenager.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she wrote, adding, “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

