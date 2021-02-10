comScore Gina Carano Compares Republicans to Holocaust Victims

#FireGinaCarano Trends After Mandalorian Star Suggests Republicans Persecuted the Same Way Holocaust Victims Were

By Andrew ShusterFeb 10th, 2021, 5:21 pm
Fire Gina Carano

NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images

Actress Gina Carano is under fire for suggesting Republicans face similar persecution as Jews during the Holocaust.

The former MMA fighter, who appears on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, received backlash on social media Wednesday after sharing a controversial post on her Instagram story. The outspoken conservative actress shared a post comparing the persecution of Jewish people in Nazi Germany to those experiencing hostility for sharing political views.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote in a since-deleted post. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

In the time since she shared the post, #FireGinaCarano started trending on Twitter, with thousands calling on Disney to remove her from The Mandalorian.

This isn’t the first time #FireGinaCarano has trended on Twitter. The hashtag first emerged last year when she shared misinformation about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and discouraged mask wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, she was accused of being transphobic when she poked fun at people including their preferred pronouns on social media by writing her own as “beep/bop/boop.”

