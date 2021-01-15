Four contestants of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! required medical attention after a challenge went wrong on the reality show — one was even convinced his “organs were getting close to shutting down.”

The reality show invites 12 celebrities to fend for themselves at a campsite and compete with each other in both mental and physical challenges in order to win food.

In a recent challenge, celebrities Jack Vidgen, Grant Denyer, Pettifleur Berenger, and Travis Varcoe were required to jump into a tank filled with ice water and pump a lever at the bottom in order to win points for their teams:

TONIGHT: Grab your thermals as we’re turning summer on it’s head with the chillest challenge ever. ICE ICE BABY 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play. 🥶🥶🥶 #ImACelebrityAU pic.twitter.com/XbgnXOxf7o — #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) January 14, 2021

The stars began to scream once dropped into the water, according to news.com.au, who acquired footage of the challenge prior to when it aired on Thursday night.

“It hurts,” Denyer yelled. “It’s hard to take a breath in.”

Host Julia Morris acknowledged that the contestants were in “proper pain” while competing, adding, “Grant has actually gone bright red.”

Denyer eventually began to yell, “Get us out!” prompting medical workers to arrive on the scene with towels and space blankets.

Vidgen even began to cry following the incident, telling the hosts that he was in “a lot of pain” and that he could not move his hands.

“I’m just really scared,” Vidgen was heard saying while at the medical tent. “Physically, it was getting to the point where I was going to pass out.”

Denyer later told the HuffPost that medics feared that the contestants’ “organs were getting close to shutting down.”

“Some challenges just require a little bit of internal strength and a little bit of focus. This one physically was very painful,” he added.“It actually hurt a lot to the point where medics were called for all four of us in the challenge. They were deeply concerned for our wellbeing because we’re at the point where our organs were getting close to shutting down.” The dangerous stunt earned serious backlash from fans, who had just complained that the show had gone too far after they challenged Toni Pearen to get repeatedly bitten on the face by snakes. “I knew I was safe. I was attended to by a medic immediately. I knew the snakes were not venomous,” Pearen said in a statement to news.com.au. “I was definitely in shock but I was not in pain and I was proud of my courage and determination.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]