CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King said that she’s “tired of being tired and afraid” of the coronavirus and that she “would much rather run down Times Square buck naked than go back home.”

“I’m all vaccinated, I’m all boosted,” said King on Monday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“If you test positive, I have to stop the show,” said Colbert.

“There already so many breakthroughs, so I am worried about that. I’m so tired of being tired and afraid of this. I am. I think we all have to figure out how we can live our lives and navigate it,” said King. “And that’s where I am. I don’t want to go back home. I don’t want to go back home.”

She mentioned that she gets “tested on a regular basis” at CBS. She mentioned CBS for saying that the network needs “to have a contingency plan to go back into our homes. And so help me Jesus, I would much rather run down Times Square buck naked than go back home.”

“Buck naked,” exclaimed King. “That’s what I would rather do than go back home.”

“Gayle,” said Colbert. “I’m telling you. Super Bowl ratings.

“Super Bowl ratings are people going ‘I’m going blind, tell her to put on clothes!’”

