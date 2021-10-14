<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Good news for all you cool cats and kittens: Carole Baskin is getting her own Discovery+ docuseries.

The series, titled Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight, will document Baskin as she investigates animal abuse and the treatment of big cats, including at Joe Exotic’s former zoo.

According to a statement from Discovery+, Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin will “get their hands dirty and investigate the treatment of big cats, often coming into direct confrontations with dangerous operators.”

“Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight reveals Carole’s story in her own words,” Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive VP of Development and Production Factual Programming at Discovery, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Viewers will see this larger than life personality in the fight for her beloved big cats’ lives as she uncovers and stops the exploitation of these animals.”

In the series trailer, Baskin highlights her disappointment with Netflix series Tiger King, a chaotic true crime documentary that captivated viewers at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series primarily focused on Exotic, whose given name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, documenting the operations at his Oklahoma zoo, which he ran until he was sentenced to 22 years after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin. Baskin has since been given control of her rival’s zoo on by U.S. District Judge Scott Palk.

The series additionally spotlighted Baskin’s business and personal life, including the rumor that she killed her second husband Don Lewis, which she has denied.

“We were told Tiger King was a documentary about the abuse of wild animals. It turned out to be a reality TV show at best,” Baskin says in the trailer, which is set to a rendition of Symphony No. 5. “I have been going after animal exploiters for decades. Joe Exotic is one of them, and he’s in jail.”

Baskin later vows to “bring down the next bad guy” with the help of an investigator that will help the couple analyze their findings, adding, “You’re abusing big cats? I’m coming for you.”

“This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come behind the scenes with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub-petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals,” she said in a statement. “This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones.”

The docuseries will debut Nov. 13 on Discovery+, and is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media.

Watch above, via YouTube.

