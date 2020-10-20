The cast of Happy Days, including Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Don Most, Anson Williams and Marion Ross, are reuniting to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, the home state of the classic sitcom.

The virtual reunion will take place on Oct. 25 and will also feature writer Lowell Ganz, along with a few surprise guests. The event will feature behind-the-scenes stories from the cast and crew, as well as fan questions. Viewers can attend by donating any amount to Joe Biden’s campaign in Wisconsin, a key battleground state.

Howard announced the reunion on Twitter, saying, “The most important election of our lifetimes is right around the corner and Wisconsin is a must-win swing state. So, I’m thrilled to announce a #HappyDaysReunion to support @WisDems on Oct 25. Chip in any amount to attend.”

“We’re thrilled a show made famous in Milwaukee is coming back home to help make Donald Trump a one-term president,” Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said in a statement. “We know all roads to the White House go through the Badger State, and with the cast of Happy Days helping us raise money to take back the White House, we believe even more we can deliver a victory on November 3rd.”

Scott Baio, an outspoken Trump supporter, will not be on hand to reprise the role Chachi. Full House star John Stamos jokingly offered to take over, tweeting, “Can I play Chachi?” Baio responded, “Shouldn’t you be taking care of Aunt Becky?” – in reference to Lori Loughlin, who was recently sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal.

The Happy Days event marks the latest in a series of reunions to support Biden’s campaign. As we reported, the cast of Hamilton reunited for a virtual fundraiser last week.

The casts of Veep and The Princess Bride also recently got together for virtual reunions in support of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

