Hamilton Cast Reuniting for Biden Campaign Fundraiser

The original cast of Broadway’s Hamilton is reuniting for a virtual fundraiser to support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Among those participating in the event, dubbed “Hamilton Town Hall,” will be Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa and Phillipa Soo. Director Thomas Kail will moderate a Q&A with the cast, followed by a special performance from the hit musical.

Fans can attend the virtual event by donating any amount of money to the Biden Victory Fund through its website. “Hamilton Town Hall” takes place at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 16.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton hosted a special performance of Hamilton as part of a joint fund-raiser for her presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The Hamilton event is the latest in a series of star-studded reunions to support the Biden campaign. On Tuesday night, a Star Trek-themed fundraiser, “Trek the Vote to Victory,” will feature cast members from various seasons of the classic sci-fi series.

On Thursday, HBO Max is airing a West Wing reunion to benefit Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote effort. Hamilton star Miranda is one of the co-chairs of the nonprofit organization.

The casts of Veep and The Princess Bride also recently got together for virtual reunions in support of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

As we reported back in November 2016, Vice President Mike Pence was booed at a performance of Hamilton while making his way to his seat. At the end of the show, actor Brandon Dixon addressed Pence and expressed his hope “that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.” Despite Dixon asking the audience not to boo and thanking the then VP-elect for attending, Donald Trump later took to Twitter and said the Hamilton cast “harassed” Pence.

