Hollywood is mourning the passing of beloved actor Charles Grodin – best known for his roles in The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run and the Beethoven movies – who died Tuesday at the age of 86.

Grodin’s son, Nicholas, told the New York Times that the actor died of bone marrow cancer at his home in Connecticut.

Grodin was known for his dry and understated sense of humor, often portraying uptight characters who were ultimately likable.

One of Grodin’s first leading roles was in the 1972 romantic comedy The Heartbreak Kid, in which he starred as a newlywed who falls for another woman while on his honeymoon.

Grodin also stole scenes from Robert De Niro in the 1988 action comedy Midnight Run, in which he played a high-strung accountant convicted of embezzlement.

In addition to playing the leading man, he often took memorable supporting roles in films such as Heaven Can Wait and Rosemary’s Baby.

Later in his career, Grodin played the straight man opposite a rambunctious dog in the hit family comedy Beethoven and its first sequel.

The versatile actor also wrote plays and books and hosted his own talk show in the early ‘90s.

Steve Martin, who co-starred with Grodin in the 1984 comedy The Lonely Guy, was among the stars who paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter. “So sad to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met,” Martin wrote.

So said to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met: Charles Grodin, Star of ‘Beethoven’ and ‘Heartbreak Kid,’ Dies at 86 – https://t.co/OwDYFLIgae — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 18, 2021

Other celebrities mourning Grodin’s passing on social media included Josh Gad, Marc Maron, Albert Brooks, Patton Oswalt, Billy Eichner, Kathy Griffin and Jim Belushi, to name a few.

R.I.P. Charles Grodin. A brilliant comedy actor. I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature “Real Life” and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. Ordering a plate of chorizo and eggs in his beloved memory. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 18, 2021

God I loved him. https://t.co/IfrfMbR4vH — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 18, 2021

I loved Charles Grodin so much. He would bust my balls and give me so much shit in a way that left me no choice but to giggle with glee. Never mean spirited, just quick and brilliant. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. One of the great cranky comedic geniuses. — marc maron (@marcmaron) May 18, 2021

Oh my God, the BEST. Rest In Peace Charles Grodin. Thank you. https://t.co/E4WhW5efAQ — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 18, 2021

My heart is heavy today – we lost the bright and talented, Charles Grodin. All my love and empathy to beautiful family – he will be incredibly missed! Taking Care of Business was one of my favorite sets I ever worked on. Here’s to Charles! — Cannabis Farmer: Jim Belushi (@JimBelushi) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. I had the honor of working with him on an episode of SVU, & he was wonderful to be around. What was especially impressive was hearing about the unheralded, extensive advocacy work he was doing on behalf of incarcerated women. He was thoroughly committed to it. — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) May 18, 2021

No, not #CharlesGrodin . Rest In Peace Legend. Thank you for every gift you gave us, especially the masterpiece that is Midnight Run. 🙏 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 18, 2021

Very sad to hear Charles Grodin has died, if all he’d ever done was Midnight Run it would have been enough, but he did so much more. A unique and distinct comic voice. https://t.co/ro0n8brbIt — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) May 18, 2021

In my opinion, the funniest performance ever given by an Actor in a Hollywood movie was Charles Grodin in “The Heartbreak Kid!” He once told me that “If you like that movie too much, I worry about you.” Clearly Charles spent too much time in therapy. Thank you for ALL the LAUGHS! pic.twitter.com/54RZsFHn4x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. I am begging you to watch “Midnight Run” if you’ve somehow never seen it — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 18, 2021

Charles Grodin was the standout in all of his flicks – which is amazing considering he starred opposite DeNiro. Loved him in Midnight Run, Heaven Can Wait, Ishtar, King Kong, Rosemary’s Bsby. But for me, he’ll forever be Ira Parks in Seems Like Old Times. RIP, subtle legend. https://t.co/Ocek6y1ujP pic.twitter.com/TqEmJRtA4v — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 18, 2021

No better movie than Midnight Run and no one was ever better on a talk show than Charles Grodin. He was a great actor and a brilliant performer.

Rest In Peace Sir. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 18, 2021

