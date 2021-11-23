<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jennifer Lawrence is fine with the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio is getting paid $5 million more than she is for their upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

Lawrence sat down with Vanity Fair for their December cover story, explaining that while she received top billing for the movie, and was listed as number one on the call sheet, she is “happy” with her deal.

According to Vanity Fair, Lawrence’s name appears first in the film’s credits and sits on the screen alone before DiCaprio’s name appears alongside it.

“Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal,” she said. “But in other situations, what I have seen — and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.”

The comment comes after a Variety report revealed that the actress was paid $25 million for the film while DiCaprio was paid $30 million.

While she is fine with her salary, Lawrence’s top billing came after she asked for the credits to reflect the call sheet, which listed her first.

“Leo was very gracious about it,” she said of the billing. “I think we had something called a Laverne & Shirley, which is this billing they invented where it’s an equal billing. But I guess maybe somewhere down the line, I kicked the stone further, like, ‘What if it wasn’t equal?'”

In 2015, Lawrence — who was the world’s highest-paid actress at the time — penned an essay published in Lena Dunham’s newsletter in which she spoke out against gender pay inequality.

“Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale, and Bradley Cooper all fought and succeeded in negotiating powerful deals for themselves,” she said of her American Hustle co-stars. “If anything, I’m sure they were commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy worrying about coming across as a brat and not getting my fair share.”

“I’m over trying to find the ‘adorable’ way to state my opinion and still be likable!” Lawrence wrote. “Fuck that.”

