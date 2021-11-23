Kilmeade Scores, Food Flops | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Brian Kilmeade

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, on his radio show, questioned his colleague Bret Baier on Tucker Carlson’s controversial series “Patriot Purge.”

The question from Kilmeade followed the resignations of two Fox News contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who have long been regular contributors to Baier’s show Special Report. They both said Carlson’s Patriot Purge series about Jan. 6 was the last straw. A subsequent report said that Baier and Chris Wallace had objected to Fox News executives about the conspiracy-laden series from the prime time host.

NPR reported that the “veteran figures’ had “shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace,” eventually making it all the way to Lachlan Murdoch.

Kudos to Kilmeade, who invited Baier on to his radio show to talk about it, and asked, “what’s going on with Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg?”

Baier commented on his friends Hayes and Goldberg and their decision to depart Fox News in protest.

“I think it was a tough choice but one that they made on principle,” he offered before adding, “you know, and I’m going to let them speak for themselves.” Baier then reaffirmed his interest in hearing “all kinds of voices: left, right, Trump, whoever, supporters,” before admitting the departures of Hayes and Goldberg were “sad” for Special Report and Fox News, “but they made their choice some principle so let their statement stand.”

Kilmeade noted that he had watched the Fox Nation series “Patriot Purge”, which he found to offer an” interesting perspective” about January 6th that he hadn’t seen before. “I didn’t get hurt by it. I didn’t get damaged by it. Were you bothered by it? Because that’s the reporting.”

A pregnant silence followed that very pointed question I that pushed Baier to address an alliance to Hayes and Goldberg, or the host of the show at 8 pm, Tucker Carlson.

“There’s a…Brian, I don’t want to go down this road,” Baier answered, perhaps with the slightest sense of annoyance towards Kilmeade.

The remainder of the interview was just as interesting. It was a great job by Kilmeade, interviewing a skilled interviewer about their own network. That’s not an easy road, but he made news on it.