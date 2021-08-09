Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards, who is rumored to replace the late Alex Trebek as host, has addressed past discrimination lawsuits from his prior job at The Price is Right.

Richards made his statement in a memo to the game show’s staff in order to clarify past “employment disputes,” including accusations that he mistreated pregnant The Price is Right models.

Once news broke that Richards was favored to become Jeopardy!’s next host, two past lawsuits from his time as a The Price is Right producer began to make the rounds online.

On Monday, Richards addressed the buzz surrounding the 2010 lawsuits in an email to staff, insisting that they do not reflect his character.

“I want to address the complicated employment issues raised in the press during my time at The Price is Right ten years ago,” Richards wrote. “These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show.”

One suit from former The Price is Right model Brandi Cochran, claimed that she was fired after becoming pregnant. While Richards was not listed as a defendant in the suit, which directly called out CBS Corp., CBS Television Network, Fremantle Media, and The Price Is Right, the show’s former producer was accused in the suit of treating the model differently after announcing her pregnancy.

“I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right,” Richards continued. “I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s account of Richards’ past suits, however, a California appeals court did note that there was evidence the producer “harbored pregnancy-based animus.”

“In particular, there was a holiday party in 2008 when he bemoaned the effect of Cochran’s pregnancy on staffing,” reported the entertainment magazine, claiming he said, “Go figure, I fire five models, what are the odds one of the ones that I keep gets pregnant?”

Cochran’s lawsuit also claimed that she was unable to return as a model following her maternity leave, which is how she discovered she had been terminated by the game show.

According to a 2011 Los Angeles Times report, model Lanisha Cole — who alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination by The Price is Right producers — also accused Richard of mistreating her.

“Specifically, without limitation, Defendant Richards refused to speak with Plaintiff about anything, work-related or not, under any circumstance,” states a copy of the lawsuit.

Richards also addressed the search for a new Jeopardy! host in his memo, claiming that while he was asked to be Trebek’s permanent replacement, “No final decisions have been made.”

Read the full statement below:

Team Jeopardy! Recently, Jeopardy!, our host search and the possibility of me hosting has been all over the news. I want to take a moment so that you can hear directly from me. The last year has been the most challenging in the history of the show. I know we are all still dealing with the loss of our hero, Alex, while at the same time continuing to produce amazing shows for our millions of fans through the pandemic. Our success over that time with our guest-host rotation, including the more than $3 million we raised for charities, is a singular achievement and a testament to your talent and dedication. I’ve produced a lot of television over the years, and I could not be more impressed with team Jeopardy! It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing. I know I have mentioned this to you all before, but the choice on this is not my decision and never has been. Throughout this search, Sony’s top priority has always been to continue the incredible legacy you and Alex built. As you know, Alex always believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized. I want to address the complicated employment issues raised in the press during my time at The Price is Right ten years ago. These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right. I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys. I am very proud of my time on The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. During my tenure, our female cast members welcomed seven beautiful children. We embraced and celebrated each pregnancy and birth both in front of and behind the camera. It was a joy to watch their families grow and highlight their happiness as part of the show. For us, I realize there is a lot going on right now as we ramp up for the new season. Please do not hesitate to reach out of you have any questions or concerns. It is truly an honor to get to work with all of you to produce this amazing show, and I look forward to the days ahead as we get back into production. —Mike

