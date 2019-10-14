Avengers star Jeremy Renner allegedly talked about murdering his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco before killing himself, according to legal documents reported on by TMZ.

TMZ reported on Monday that the actor “was coked up and drunk when he began rhapsodizing about killing his ex-wife Sonni, and the night ended with the actor shoving a gun in his mouth and threatening to kill himself,” citing “claims” from his ex-wife “in new legal docs.”

Renner allegedly declared that he “could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone,” because “it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother.”

The actor then allegedly “threatened to kill himself, and fired the gun into the ceiling” while his daughter Ava, who is currently at the center of a custody dispute, “was asleep in her bedroom.”

Alleged text messages between Renner and his ex-wife were also posted by TMZ.

In one message, Renner declared, “YOUR. Family is touched by the bi polar disorder. I only pray that unfortunate gene isn’t passed to our baby.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Renner claimed, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

