‘Get Out of Your F*cking Bubble!’ Bill Maher Nukes ‘Smug A**holes’ Over Golden Globes Snubbing Joe Rogan

Bill Maher lambasted the “smug a**holes” in Hollywood for not so much as nominating The Joe Rogan Experience in the newly-created Best Podcast category at the Golden Globes during a rant on the latest episode of his Club Random show featuring Dana Carvey and David Spade.

“Did you see that there’s a podcast category at the Globes?” Maher asked his guests to kick off the conversation. “They only nominated like the super woke stuff.”

After a bit of joking around, the trio continued:

MAHER: Yeah, I’m sure there were good shows, but it was glaring that Joe Rogan was not nominated. CARVEY: For Best Podcast? MAHER: Yeah, I mean, it is kind of popular and, you know. CARVEY: It is known. MAHER: It is known. CARVEY: He’s absolutely brilliant at what he does. MAHER: And he’s very good at what-, exactly. So you’re gonna have an inaugural podcast category-. CARVEY: And you don’t have… MAHER: Maybe-, it just speaks to living in the Bluesky bubble. But get out of your fucking bubble, you now? I want to be one of you, I am one of you, but you’re just so hard to defend because you’re just such so f*cking smug a**holes. Just-, and this town is the epicenter of the problem. It really is. CARVEY: How many more liberal Democrats are there, there’s you, that say what you

say? MAHER: Not a lot. CARVEY: There’s a guy in De Moines who runs a shoe store-. MAHER: No, we had dinner with Andrew Schulz last night. I think he’s one of them. I think he’s he’s a little more bro than me. You know? He’s a little more on the bro side, but I think he’s a very smart guy.

The nominees for Best Podcast were Good Hang with Amy Poehler; Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd; Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy; The Mel Robbins Podcast; SmartLess with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes; and NPR’s Up First.

Good Hang took home the inaugural award.

Watch above via Club Random Podcast on YouTube.